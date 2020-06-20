Loading articles...

6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Jun 20, 2020 at 3:49 pm EDT

FILE - In this June 15, 2020, file photo Donald Trump supporters gather outside the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. Trump's campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus. (Matt Barnard/Tulsa World via AP, File

President Donald Trump’s campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement that “quarantine procedures” were immediately initiated and no staff member who tested positive would attend the event. He said no one who had immediate contact with those staffers would attend, either.

Murtaugh said campaign staff members are tested for COVID-19 as part of the campaign’s safety protocols.

Campaign officials say everyone who is attending the rally will be given temperature checks before they pass through security. They will also be given masks to wear, if they want, and hand sanitizer at the 19,000-seat BOK Center.

The rally is expected to be the biggest indoor event the country has seen since restrictions to prevent the coronavirus from spreading began in March.

Tulsa has seen cases of COVID-19 spike in the past week, and the local health department director asked that the rally be postponed. But Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said it would be safe. The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday denied a request that everyone attending the indoor rally wear a mask, and few in the crowd outside Saturday were wearing them.

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Retweeted @PeelPolice: TRAFFIC LIGHTS OUT: - Intersections at Burnhamthorpe / Dixie, Burnhamthorpe / Tomken and Bloor / Tomken area are currently…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 52 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Radar up to 4:03pm June 20 Isolated activity just like yesterday
Latest Weather
Read more