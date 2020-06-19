VIA Rail to require masks at stations and on trains

VIA Rail Canada has announced passengers will be required to wear masks on trains and at stations where physical distancing can’t be maintained.

The policy will come into effect on June 23. Customer-facing employees will also be required to wear them.

On trains, passengers will be required to wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking. At stations and while boarding, they will be required when physical distancing can’t be maintained.

Riders are encouraged to bring their own mask, but VIA rail will have a limited amount of disposable masks available to be handed out when required.

Children under the age of two, passengers with medical conditions resulting in trouble breathing and those who can’t remove their masks without assistance are not required to wear masks.