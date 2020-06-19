Loading articles...

VIA Rail to require masks at stations and on trains

A smoking Via Rail engine is shown as it idles at the Oakville, Ont. train station on March 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan

VIA Rail Canada has announced passengers will be required to wear masks on trains and at stations where physical distancing can’t be maintained.

The policy will come into effect on June 23. Customer-facing employees will also be required to wear them.

On trains, passengers will be required to wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking. At stations and while boarding, they will be required when physical distancing can’t be maintained.

Riders are encouraged to bring their own mask, but VIA rail will have a limited amount of disposable masks available to be handed out when required.

Children under the age of two, passengers with medical conditions resulting in trouble breathing and those who can’t remove their masks without assistance are not required to wear masks.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
UPDATE: In Brampton, EB/WB Howden is CLOSED west of Dixie for collision cleanup. SB Dixie has now reopened.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 50 minutes ago
Retweeted @mattvert: Hail and lots of thunder amd lightning in #Brampton from the #onstorm @680NEWSweather @weathernetwork
Latest Weather
Read more