Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Parts of Lake Shore, others roads closed this weekend for ActiveTO
by News staff
Posted Jun 19, 2020 6:42 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 19, 2020 at 7:10 am EDT
Cyclists along Lake Shore Boulevard near the CNE grounds on June 12, 2020. As part of ActiveTO, the closed lanes provide space for runners and cyclists to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rene Johnston/Getty Images)
Parts of Lake Shore Boulevard, Bayview Avenue and River Street will be shut down this weekend for ActiveTO.
The closures will be in place from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 11 p.m. on Sunday.
The eastbound lanes of the Lake Shore will be closed from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road, and from Leslie Street to just south of Woodbine Avenue.
Bayview will be shut down between Front Street and Rosedale Valley Road, and River will be closed from Gerrard Street to Bayview.
There will also be a partial closure of the Lake Shore and Sherbourne Street intersection this weekend, so construction crews can remove and replace sections of the Gardiner Expressway above.
ActiveTO allows people to walk, run, and cycle on city streets while being physically distant.