Parts of Lake Shore, others roads closed this weekend for ActiveTO

Parts of Lake Shore Boulevard, Bayview Avenue and River Street will be shut down this weekend for ActiveTO.

The closures will be in place from 6 a.m. on Saturday to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

The eastbound lanes of the Lake Shore will be closed from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road, and from Leslie Street to just south of Woodbine Avenue.

Bayview will be shut down between Front Street and Rosedale Valley Road, and River will be closed from Gerrard Street to Bayview.

There will also be a partial closure of the Lake Shore and Sherbourne Street intersection this weekend, so construction crews can remove and replace sections of the Gardiner Expressway above.

ActiveTO allows people to walk, run, and cycle on city streets while being physically distant.