What does Tim Horton’s (and other companies) know about you?

In today’s Big Story podcast, you might expect the world’s biggest technology companies to have your data and know a lot about your life. But your favourite (or least favourite) coffee chain?!

This is the story of what happened when one reporter saw a notification on his phone and followed it down a rabbit hole to find out what, exactly, Tim Horton’s knows about him—and you too, if you use their app. Also, why exactly do they need to know that stuff? And what do they do with it?

And who else might be doing it? Because if your local coffee chain can compile this stuff…what’s stopping everyone else?

GUEST: James McLeod, business and technology reporter, Financial Post

