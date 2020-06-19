Suspect charged in Wexford Heights fatal shooting

Toronto police have laid murder charges against a 20-year-old man after a fatal shooting in Wexford Heights last month.

On May 2, Daniel Boima, 23, of Toronto was shot in the area of Tower Drive and Brian Avenue near Lawrence Avenue East.

He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officers executed three search warrants Friday in Scarborough and in Oshawa. Joshua Johnson, 20, of Toronto was arrested as a result of the search.

Johnson is facing one charge of second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

Investigators are looking to identify at least one other suspect.