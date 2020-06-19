Loading articles...

Suspect charged in Wexford Heights fatal shooting

Jun 19, 2020

Police search for two suspects following a shooting in the area of Tower Drive and Lawrence Avenue East. CITYNEWS/Ryan Belgrave

Toronto police have laid murder charges against a 20-year-old man after a fatal shooting in Wexford Heights last month.

On May 2, Daniel Boima, 23, of Toronto was shot in the area of Tower Drive and Brian Avenue near Lawrence Avenue East.

He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officers executed three search warrants Friday in Scarborough and in Oshawa. Joshua Johnson, 20, of Toronto was arrested as a result of the search.

Johnson is facing one charge of second-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 24.

Investigators are looking to identify at least one other suspect.

Toronto police say Daniel Boima, 23, of Toronto, was shot and killed in the Wexford Heights area on May 2, 2020. HANDOUT/Toronto Police
