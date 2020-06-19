Loading articles...

Slovenia police remove protesters from Ljubljana square

Last Updated Jun 19, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenian riot police on Friday removed protesters from a central square in the capital Ljubljana during weekly demonstrations against the centre-right government.

Police fenced off the square in front of Slovenia’s parliament building in Ljubljana, but about 30 government opponents moved in and started reading the country’s constitution as part of their protest. Police carried them out of the area after they refused to leave.

Thousands have gathered in the past several weeks against what they say is Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s bid to strengthen power and curb democratic freedoms. Jansa has denied this.

The protests first started over allegations of political pressure in the procurement of medical equipment during the coronavirus outbreak. Protesters initially cycled because of the anti-virus restrictions that prevented public gatherings.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEARED: #NBHwy11 approaching Dissette.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 24 minutes ago
Retweeted @DeniseWeatherTO: Latest radar. Some strong storm cells BUT very isolated and scattered.
Latest Weather
Read more