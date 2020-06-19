Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Slovenia police remove protesters from Ljubljana square
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 19, 2020 4:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 19, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — Slovenian riot police on Friday removed protesters from a central square in the capital Ljubljana during weekly demonstrations against the centre-right government.
Police fenced off the square in front of Slovenia’s parliament building in Ljubljana, but about 30 government opponents moved in and started reading the country’s constitution as part of their protest. Police carried them out of the area after they refused to leave.
Thousands have gathered in the past several weeks against what they say is Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s bid to strengthen power and curb democratic freedoms. Jansa has denied this.
The protests first started over allegations of political pressure in the procurement of medical equipment during the coronavirus outbreak. Protesters initially cycled because of the anti-virus restrictions that prevented public gatherings.