Loading articles...

Sheriff's office: 6 killed in fiery head-on crash in Kansas

Last Updated Jun 19, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Six people were killed and one was seriously injured in a fiery head-on crash on a northeast Kansas highway, authorities said.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. Thursday when a Ford Fusion and another vehicle collided on U.S. 40 on the northern outskirts of Lawrence. Both vehicles were on fire when deputies arrived.

The Fusion was completely burned and six people inside died, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Jenn Hethcoat said in an email. The driver of the other partially burned vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No other details were immediately released, including the names of the victims or how the collision happened.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Collision EB 401 at the 407 - right lane blocked. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Friday morning! Hot and humid today with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly north GTA More…
Latest Weather
Read more