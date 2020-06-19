Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
San Francisco mountain lion may have killed zoo animals
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 19, 2020 9:34 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 19, 2020 at 9:44 pm EDT
SAN FRANCISCO — A mountain lion that was captured roaming the streets of San Francisco this week may have killed three animals at the city zoo, authorities said.
Two wallaroos and a red kangaroo were found dead in their outdoor exhibit at the San Francisco Zoo and it appears that a local wild carnivore was responsible, the zoo said in a statement, adding that it was investigating whether the cougar was responsible.
A 50-pound male cougar, believed to be under 2 years old, was spotted roaming downtown over several days this week. He was seen sleeping in a planter box and looking at his reflection in the glass of an office tower before being captured Thursday, officials said.
The animal appeared disoriented and may have gotten lost after travelling from hills south of the city, authorities said. He was checked out at the Oakland Zoo and released Thursday into a wilderness preserve.