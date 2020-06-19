Police believe woman struck and killed in Burlington was taking part in animal rights protest

Halton police say they believe a woman in her 60s who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Burlington Friday morning was taking part in an animal rights protest near a slaughterhouse.

It happened Friday morning at Harvester Road and Appleby Line.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area as the collision reconstruction unit will be on scene for several hours.

Police add that this was the first staged protest at the location since the COVID-19 pandemic.

More to come