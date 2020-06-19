Loading articles...

Ontario regions moving to Stage 2 of COVID-19 reopening

Last Updated Jun 19, 2020 at 5:59 am EDT

Premier Doug Ford speaks at his daily press briefing at Queens Park in Toronto on June 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rene Johnston - POOL
Summary

York, Durham and Niagara are among the areas allowed to further open their economies

Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will remain in the first stage until at least next Friday

More regions of Ontario are moving into the second stage of the province’s reopening plan on Friday, including parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

York, Durham and Niagara are among the areas allowed to further open their economies, though Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex will remain in the first stage until at least next Friday.

Most areas were allowed to enter the second stage last Friday, except for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas, some regions that border the United States and those with COVID-19 outbreaks among migrant workers.

The second stage of reopening includes restaurant patios, hair salons and swimming pools.

As for Toronto, Peel and Windsor-Essex, Premier Doug Ford has urged patience.

He says the province will re-evaluate its readiness on Monday.

Related Stories

Ontario to extend COVID-19 state of emergency to July 15No singing or dancing allowed as Ontario reopens restaurant patiosRetail junkies can get their shopping mall fix starting FridayOntario releases 'toolkit' for safer workplaces during coronavirus
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 12:09 AM
Collision #EB401 cleared
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Friday morning! Hot and humid today with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly north GTA More…
Latest Weather
Read more