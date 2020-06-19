Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Nunavut court approves teacher sex abuse class action against governments
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 19, 2020 1:22 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 19, 2020 at 1:28 pm EDT
IQALUIT, Nunavut — A Nunavut court has approved a class-action lawsuit against the federal government and two territories over sex abuse of Inuit children by a teacher.
Maurice Cloughley has already served a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to nine charges of abusing school children in several Arctic communities between 1967 and 1981.
The current lawsuit is being brought by three of his former pupils on behalf of them all.
In his ruling, Justice Paul Bychok finds that it is at least arguable that Ottawa, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories all ignored their duty to the children.
He notes Cloughley came North just after Inuit people were being moved into communities and the government exercised a colonial power over them, partly through armed force.
Bychok says that placed Cloughley in a position of power over the children.
The judge says that given the ongoing vulnerability of Inuit youth in remote communities, certifying the class action could have an educational benefit
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19, 2020
The Canadian Press
