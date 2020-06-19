Loading articles...

Greece: Wildfire halts traffic on main highway

Last Updated Jun 19, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT

ATHENS, Greece — Authorities in Greece say a wildfire north of Athens has halted traffic on a section of the country’s main highway.

Cars were being redirected to secondary roads near the town of Martino, some 125 kilometres (78 miles) northwest of Athens, as dozens of firefighters worked in the area on Friday afternoon.

Two water-dropping planes and a helicopter were deployed to help the ground operation.

The highway connects Athens to Greece’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 41 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching Mavis, problems have cleared, but the back up starts all the way back at James Snow pkwy #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Friday morning! Hot and humid today with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly north GTA More…
Latest Weather
Read more