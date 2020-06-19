Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Florida man gets 10 months in federal prison for visa fraud
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 19, 2020 4:17 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 19, 2020 at 4:28 am EDT
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida man has been sentenced to 10 months in federal prison for forging documents for visa applications.
Carl Farey, 55, was sentenced Thursday in Orlando federal court, according to court records. He previously pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting visa fraud.
Homeland Security Investigations agents identified more than 115 E-2 and L-1A employment-based non-immigrant visa petitions associated with Farey from 2013 through 2020, according to court documents.
Farey completed immigration benefits application forms for the clients with false and fraudulent information. He also altered and manipulated documents and attached the false and fraudulent documents as supporting evidence to applications.
According to court records, Farey didn’t list his name as preparer on the applications but instructed clients to send the applications, along with the fake documentation, to U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services processing centres in Vermont, California, and Texas.