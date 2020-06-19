Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Drive-thru Food Truck Festival comes to Yorkdale this weekend
by Geoff Rohoman and News Staff
Posted Jun 19, 2020 8:10 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 19, 2020 at 8:13 am EDT
The Street Eats Drive-Thru Food Truck Festival takes place at Yorkdale from June 19-20, 2020. Image Credit: INSTAGRAM/StreetEats
Toronto may not have moved to Stage 2 yet, but you’ll be able to get a little taste of summer flavour this weekend as the first ever drive-thru food truck festival takes over the Yorkdale parking lot.
The Street Eats Drive-Thru Market will take place on Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and offer up tasty treats right to your car door.
Some of the most popular food trucks in the city will be taking part – including Johnny Rocco’s pizza, The Smoke Stop, Meltwich, and Tiny Tom’s Donuts.
But because of physical distancing, this festival won’t have you strolling up to vendors and mulling over menus.
Those interested in taking part will have to book a time through the Street Eats website, where you will also pre-order what you want to eat. When you order you’ll share your licence plate details and the food will be delivered to your door in 15-minute intervals.
And what’s a summer food festival without a little music? Bellosound’s “Groove on the Move” will be providing entertainment on both days.
And to ease some of your guilt over the gluttony of delicious treats you’re about to enjoy, all the proceeds from the festival will be going to Baycrest Hospital.