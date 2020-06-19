Drive-thru Food Truck Festival comes to Yorkdale this weekend

Toronto may not have moved to Stage 2 yet, but you’ll be able to get a little taste of summer flavour this weekend as the first ever drive-thru food truck festival takes over the Yorkdale parking lot.

The Street Eats Drive-Thru Market will take place on Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and offer up tasty treats right to your car door.

Some of the most popular food trucks in the city will be taking part – including Johnny Rocco’s pizza, The Smoke Stop, Meltwich, and Tiny Tom’s Donuts.

But because of physical distancing, this festival won’t have you strolling up to vendors and mulling over menus.

Those interested in taking part will have to book a time through the Street Eats website, where you will also pre-order what you want to eat. When you order you’ll share your licence plate details and the food will be delivered to your door in 15-minute intervals.

And what’s a summer food festival without a little music? Bellosound’s “Groove on the Move” will be providing entertainment on both days.

And to ease some of your guilt over the gluttony of delicious treats you’re about to enjoy, all the proceeds from the festival will be going to Baycrest Hospital.