China blames India for border clash, says talks are ongoing

Last Updated Jun 19, 2020 at 4:28 am EDT

BEIJING — China is blaming India for a recent military clash at their border that left 20 people dead.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday that “the right and wrong is very clear and the responsibility lies entirely with the Indian side.”

He added that the two sides are in communication over diplomatic and military channels.

“We hope India can work with China to maintain the long-term development of bilateral relations,” he said at a daily briefing.

This week’s confrontation in the Galwan Valley, part of the disputed Ladakh region along the Himalayan frontier, was the deadliest conflict between the sides in 45 years.

The Associated Press

