Loading articles...

CarMax: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 19, 2020 at 7:28 am EDT

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ CarMax Inc. (KMX) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $5 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The used car dealership chain posted revenue of $3.23 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.61 billion.

CarMax shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has declined nearly 4%. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KMX

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
NB 427 is slow from Rexdale to the 407 because of construction.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Friday morning! Hot and humid today with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly north GTA More…
Latest Weather
Read more