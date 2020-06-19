Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Blue Jays close Dunedin facility after player shows COVID-19 symptoms
by Sportsnet Staff
Posted Jun 19, 2020 5:33 pm EDT
Construction workers walk past the main entrance to the TD Ballpark, the Florida home of Toronto Blue Jays, as they get the stadium ready in Dunedin, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Steve Nesius / CP)
The Toronto Blue Jays shut down their spring training facility in Dunedin after a player exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. Personnel at the facility have undergone testing for the coronavirus.
The player exhibiting symptoms is a pitcher on the 40-man roster who recently spent time with players in the Philadelphia Phillies’ minor league system, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The player is awaiting results from a COVID-19 test.
Earlier on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced that five players and three staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 at the team’s spring training complex in Clearwater, Fla. — a few miles away from Toronto’s Dunedin facility.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman also confirmed that the Tampa Bay Lightning have temporarily shut down their training facilities due to multiple cases of COVID-19 within the organization.
On Thursday, there were reports that a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ coaching staff had tested positive for the virus, and two of the team’s assistants have been quarantined.
Cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise in Florida, with the state posting a record number of daily cases for the third day in a row.