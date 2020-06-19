Blue Jays close Dunedin facility after player shows COVID-19 symptoms

The Toronto Blue Jays shut down their spring training facility in Dunedin after a player exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. Personnel at the facility have undergone testing for the coronavirus.

The player exhibiting symptoms is a pitcher on the 40-man roster who recently spent time with players in the Philadelphia Phillies’ minor league system, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The player is awaiting results from a COVID-19 test.

Earlier on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies announced that five players and three staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 at the team’s spring training complex in Clearwater, Fla. — a few miles away from Toronto’s Dunedin facility.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman also confirmed that the Tampa Bay Lightning have temporarily shut down their training facilities due to multiple cases of COVID-19 within the organization.

On Thursday, there were reports that a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ coaching staff had tested positive for the virus, and two of the team’s assistants have been quarantined.

Cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise in Florida, with the state posting a record number of daily cases for the third day in a row.