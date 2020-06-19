Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A Plantation Country re-brand amid calls for racial justice
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 19, 2020 2:56 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 19, 2020 at 2:58 pm EDT
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana tourist commission is abandoning a 19-year-old promotion touting “New Orleans Plantation Country,” effective immediately.
The River Parishes Tourist Commission, representing an area just up the Mississippi River from New Orleans, had already planned to drop the plantation reference by the end of this year — a decision made in 2018. More recent plans had called for the plantation slogan to be retired in July, commission executive director Buddy Boe said Friday.
Then came nationwide protests against racial injustice following the Minneapolis police custody death of George Floyd. That prompted the immediate change.
Boe said the new “Louisiana’s River Parishes” promotion will stress the region’s “whole story.” That includes architecture, cuisine, music, outdoor sports and diverse cultures — as well as the cruel history of slavery on the region’s plantations.