Loading articles...

1 migrant dead, 6 injured in car chase and crash in Greece

Last Updated Jun 19, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

THESSALONIKI, Greece — A car carrying seven Pakistani migrants believed to have just crossed the land border from Turkey crashed in northern Greece, killing one man and injuring the other six passengers, police said Friday.

Police said the car failed to stop at a police checkpoint on a highway in northeastern Greece late Thursday night. The migrants, all from Pakistan, are believed to have entered Greece clandestinely and been heading to the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki.

Officers chased the car, whose driver lost control and crashed, overturning the vehicle on the highway, authorities said. The driver, a 20-year-old Syrian who did not have a driver’s license, was treated for minor injuries and arrested as a migrant trafficker.

Police said the car had been reported stolen earlier this month in Thessaloniki.

Thousands of migrants attempt to enter Greece each year, most hoping to travel on toward more prosperous European countries. Although the majority head by boat to Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast, many also cross the land border with Turkey.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
NB 427 is slow from Rexdale to the 407 because of construction.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:15 AM
Good Friday morning! Hot and humid today with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly north GTA More…
Latest Weather
Read more