Unruly passenger charged, forces Toronto-bound plane to divert to Winnipeg: RCMP
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 18, 2020 1:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 18, 2020 at 1:14 pm EDT
WINNIPEG — RCMP say they have arrested a passenger whose unruly behaviour forced a Toronto-bound plane to divert to Winnipeg.
Police say the plane, which was coming from Vancouver, had to land early Sunday, because a man lit a cigarette during the flight and refused to follow directions from the crew.
They say he also refused to wear his personal protective face mask when directed to do so.
Police say a 60-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., is charged with mischief over $5,000.
He also faces several fines for failing to comply with Canadian aviation security regulations, such as not smoking on aircraft.
In total, he could pay up to $13,000 in penalties.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020
The Canadian Press
