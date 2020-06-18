Statue of former PM Pierre Elliott Trudeau vandalized in Vaughan

York police are investigating after a statue of former Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau was vandalized in Vaughan.

Police say Trudeau’s face had been spray-painted black.

Officials are unclear of a motive right now and say this is the first time anything like this has happened in the area.

This type of thing doesn’t do anybody any good and that’s why it`s a crime … It`s just disrespectful to everybody,” said Staff Sgt. Dave Mitchell.

Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua said he was “deeply disappointed by the vandalization of the statue of former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau,” and commended York police for taking immediate action and for launching an investigation.

City crews cleaned the statue up Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police.