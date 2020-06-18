Province releases contact management strategy to deal with potential 2nd wave of COVID-19

The province of Ontario has released its strategy to cope with a potential second wave of COVID-19 that could hit this fall.

Under the guidelines, Public Health Units will connect with all people who test positive within 24 hours, direct all close contacts to self-isolate for up to 14 days and follow up with contacts every days during their isolation span.

In a document released Thursday, the province said its enhanced case and contact management strategy that will attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Ensuring that all cases, and close contacts of positive cases, are identified early, reached quickly, with contacts advised to get tested and followed up with for up to 14 days;

• Supporting our public health units with additional staffing resources;

• Improving technology tools through one provincial case and contact management system; and

• Launching a privacy-first exposure notification app to alert Ontarians when they may have been exposed.

Read the full document below:

