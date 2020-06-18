Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Province releases contact management strategy to deal with potential 2nd wave of COVID-19
by News Staff
Posted Jun 18, 2020 1:08 pm EDT
Ontario Premier Doug Ford visits Canadian Hospital Specialities (CHS) helping them take dual COVID-19 testing swab kits and separating them into two units to help with swab capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic in Oakville, Ont., on Monday, June 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The province of Ontario has released its strategy to cope with a potential second wave of COVID-19 that could hit this fall.
Under the guidelines, Public Health Units will connect with all people who test positive within 24 hours, direct all close contacts to self-isolate for up to 14 days and follow up with contacts every days during their isolation span.
In a document released Thursday, the province said its enhanced case and contact management strategy that will attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19 by:
• Ensuring that all cases, and close contacts of positive cases, are identified early, reached quickly, with contacts advised to get tested and followed up with for up to 14 days;
• Supporting our public health units with additional staffing resources;
• Improving technology tools through one provincial case and contact management system; and
• Launching a privacy-first exposure notification app to alert Ontarians when they may have been exposed.