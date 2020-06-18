Loading articles...

Woman struck by vehicle near Woodbine and Kingston

Last Updated Jun 18, 2020 at 11:43 am EDT

Police investigate after a woman was was struck by a vehicle near Woodbine and Corley avenues on June. 18, 2020. CITYNEWS/Hughes Cormier

A woman has been rushed to a trauma centre after she was struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Woodbine Avenue and Corley Avenue, just north of Kingston Road, around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Paramedics said the 62-year-old woman suffered serious but not life-threatening head injuries.

