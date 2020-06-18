Loading articles...

Open letter from 27 CEOs calls for Canada to lighten travel restrictions

Last Updated Jun 18, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

TORONTO — Chief executives from 27 companies including three airlines say it’s time for Canada’s prime minister and provincial premiers to relax restrictions on air travel for the good of the economy.

In an open letter that calls for a prudent lifting of COVID-19 precautions, the business leaders say it’s time to reopen air travel in a “safe, smart and measured way.”

In addition to the CEOs of Air Canada, WestJet and Porter Airlines, signatories included chief executives from the financial, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and other industries.

They assert that air travel is critically important for the entire Canadian economy, not just the travel, hospitality and tourism sectors.

They say it’s time to safely resume travel throughout all provinces of Canada and select countries, without naming any.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada and the United States will continue to limit non-essential travel between the two countries until at least July 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB QEW west of Trafalgar. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:32 PM
Retweeted @680NEWStraffic: This is just about the worst decision one can make. If your car stalls on the highway, stay inside and wait for crews t…
Latest Weather
Read more