North American stock markets open trading day lower, loonie moves down

Last Updated Jun 18, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

The TSX ticker is shown in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index fell in early trading, weighed down by losses in the financial sector, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 75.60 points at 15,353.09.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 237.08 points at 25,882.53. The S&P 500 index was down 15.47 points at 3,098.02, while the Nasdaq composite was down 7.40 at 9,903.13.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.66 cents US compared with an average of 73.77 cents US on Wednesday.

The August crude contract was down three cents at US$38.18 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was down a penny at US$1.62 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$5.90 at US$1,729.70 an ounce and the July copper contract was down almost a penny at US$2.58 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press

