Loading articles...

Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies

Last Updated Jun 18, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

NEW YORK — Jean Kennedy Smith, the youngest sister and last surviving sibling of President John F. Kennedy, died at 92, her daughter confirmed to The New York Times..

Smith died Wednesday at her Manhattan home, her daughter Kym told the Times.

Smith served as ambassador to Ireland for five years under President Bill Clinton. She also founded an arts education program that supports artists with physical or mental disabilities.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: Weston from Wright to Arthur (south of Lawrence) is now OPEN.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:18 AM
Lots of sunshine again today ☀️The chance of wet weather increases slightly for Friday but mainly for the north GTA
Latest Weather
Read more