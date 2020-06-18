Indigenous bank workers still face barriers despite employer efforts, says study

TORONTO — A new study says significant barriers continue to exist when it comes to hiring, retaining and promoting Indigenous workers in Canada’s banking and financial sector.

The report from the Canadian Human Rights Commission is based on data from a 2018 survey of 36 employers, including the country’s six largest banks and other prominent organizations like Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Export Development Canada.

The commission says 40 per cent of the employers it surveyed identified barriers in their hiring practices for Indigenous women and men, and have implemented measures to eliminate them.

The top employment barriers named related to recruitment strategies, selection processes and the lack of Indigenous role models and mentors in the industry.

While about 83 per cent of the employers who were part of the study say they have an equity committee, only about 34 per cent have an Indigenous representative on that panel.

Roughly 11 per cent say they have an Indigenous representative from management on the committee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press