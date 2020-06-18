Ford government to reduce holidays for front line retail workers: union

The Ford government is planning to reduce holidays for front line retail workers, according to the Unifor union.

Unifor Ontario Regional Director Naureen Rizvi tells CityNews the union was part of a technical briefing with the Consumer Services Minister Lisa Thompson’s office.

The union was told the number of mandatory statutory holidays would be reduced from nine days to three: Christmas, Good Friday and Canada Day.

The two-year pilot project proposed by the government would allow retail shops to on those six extra days in order to help with COVID recovery and changes would be made to the Retail Businesses Holidays Act, according to the Union.

Rizvi says those nine days are often the only guaranteed time off for most workers and said they have informed Thompson’s office the union is completely opposed to the proposal.

The union adds they were told the municipalities would be able to opt out, but would have to pass by-laws to do so.

The news comes shortly after Loblaws, Metro, Walmart and Sobeys employees had their pandemic pay increase end.

Unifor represents about 20,000 workers in the retail and wholesale sectors and is leading the effort to make fair pay permanent.

Loblaw announced last week in an email sent to workers that it has “decided the time is right to transition out of our temporary pay premium,” wrote Sarah Davis, Loblaw president, noting its stores and distribution centres “have settled into a good rhythm” and provinces are re-opening their economies.

The company started paying a $2-per-hour bonus, or about 15 per cent more, on March 8 when the pandemic first started having a serious impact in Canada. It will stop the bonus pay Saturday.

Metro, which also started paying a $2 premium March 8, will end its bonus pay on Saturday as well, wrote communications manager Genevieve Gregoire, in an email.

Walmart Canada paid workers an extra $2 hourly in April and May, as well as a one-time bonus, wrote Adam Grachnik, director of corporate affairs, in an email. Pay returned to regular rates in June.

Empire Co., which owns the Sobeys and Safeway brands, launched what it called “a temporary Hero Pay Program” March 8 across its stores and distribution centres, according to an April 15 business update. All employees received an extra $50 weekly, while those working more than 20 hours per week also saw a $2 hourly wage increase.

An online rally is planned for Friday at 1 p.m. in support of grocery store workers.