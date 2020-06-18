Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Federal deficit could hit $256 billion, PBO says in new report
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 18, 2020 9:43 am EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during a meeting of the Special Committee on the COVID-19 Pandemic in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA — The parliamentary budget officer says in a new report that this year’s federal deficit could hit $256 billion due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The result, posted in a report this morning, is the combination of an estimated total of $169 billion in federal spending on emergency aid and a historic drop in economic output.
The budget office estimates the economy could shrink by 6.8 per cent in 2020, the weakest showing since 1981 and double the record of 3.2 per cent shrinkage in 1982.
The overall deficit figure is only $3.8 billion higher than budget officer Yves Giroux’s previous predictions, which his report says is due to a better economic outlook that offsets some new spending.
Giroux stresses that the figures are the outcome of one of many possible scenarios and not a certain forecast.