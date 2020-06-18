Loading articles...

Earthquake jolts Alaska's largest city

Last Updated Jun 18, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A moderate earthquake jolted Alaska’s largest city Thursday, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the magnitude 4.2 temblor was recorded about 12:38 p.m. It was centred about 35 miles (56 kilometres) southeast of Anchorage at a depth of about 13 miles (21 kilometres) .

The centre says the quake was widely felt throughout the Anchorage area and in the northern suburbs.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: WB QEW west of Trafalgar. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:32 PM
Retweeted @680NEWStraffic: This is just about the worst decision one can make. If your car stalls on the highway, stay inside and wait for crews t…
Latest Weather
Read more