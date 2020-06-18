"Outside is closed!": What's COVID-19 doing to kids in the long run?

In today’s Big Story podcast, the Hospital for Sick Children issued a report Wednesday that recommends children go back to school in September—even though it admits the virus likely won’t be eradicated by then. It says the risks of infection and transmission need to be balanced with the effects closed schools are having on their physical and mental health.

What do we know about the long-term impacts of kids being yanked out of school and isolated from their friends for months on end? How does it impact different kids at different ages and in different situations, and how do researchers try to quantify it? What don’t we know right now? And what will be likely found out years down the line as the Pandemic Generation grows up?

GUEST: Sarmishta Subramanian, Editor At Large, Maclean’s

