Commercial Metals: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 18, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Commercial Metals Co. (CMC) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $64.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The manufacturer and recycler of steel and metal products posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period.

Commercial Metals shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMC

The Associated Press

