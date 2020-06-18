Blanchet denies Bloc MP made "racist" gesture at NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

OTTAWA — Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet is defending the actions of one of his MPs, who NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called a racist for blocking a New Democrat motion on systemic racism in the RCMP.

The dispute led to the Speaker barring Singh from the House of Commons Wednesday.

Blanchet says Bloc MP Alain Therrien is anything but a racist and denied the MP made a gesture that Singh described as “dismissive” and “the face of racism.”

He says he hopes Singh will apologize for painting his party as discriminatory, and if not, he hopes the Speaker of the House of Commons will respond with a more “severe” penalty than a 24-hour suspension.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it is not for him to criticize the only racialized party leader in the House of Commons when a question of racism arises.

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP and to call on the government to review the police force’s budget, ensure the Mounties are truly accountable, examine the Mounties’ use of force, and boost non-police spending on mental health and addiction support.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press