Loading articles...

At Home Group: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 18, 2020 at 4:14 pm EDT

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ At Home Group Inc. (HOME) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $358.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $5.60. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

The home decor retailer posted revenue of $189.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.7 million.

At Home Group shares have risen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.66, a drop of almost 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOME

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
UPDATE: EB 401 east of Markham express - two left lanes remain closed due to a crash. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 12 minutes ago
Retweeted @bbcweather: Meteorologists right around the world have joined forces today to highlight our changing climate by using Climate Stripes,…
Latest Weather
Read more