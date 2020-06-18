Loading articles...

4 people, multiple children critically injured in Brampton crash

Last Updated Jun 18, 2020 at 1:08 pm EDT

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. HANDOUT/Twitter

As many as four people, including multiple children, have been critically injured in a multi-vehicle crash in north Brampton.

Peel Regional Police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Torbram Road and Countryside Drive around 12:15 p.m.

Initial reports said two air ambulances were called to the scene however they have since been cancelled.

Police say some of the injured have been transported to local hospitals but did not elaborate on who or the extent of their injuries.

More to come

