1 male dead in Vaughan single vehicle crash

One male has died after a serious collision in Vaughan.

York police say a single vehicle collided with the wall of a factory in the area of Weston Road and Steeles Avenue just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived. The driver was pulled from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s age and identity are still unknown. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Weston Road is shut down between Steeles and Old Weston Road for the investigation.