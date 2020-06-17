Loading articles...

Woman charged in fatal Markham hit-and-run

Police investigate a fatal hit-and-run in Markham on June 15, 2020. CITYNEWS/Bryan Carey

A 25-year-old woman has been charged in a hit-and-run in Markham that took the life of a cyclist.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Carlton Road and Old Ivy Lane near Kennedy Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the 50-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

York regional police said investigators gathered video surveillance from the area and were able to identify the vehicle involved in the crash.

The following day, it was discovered that the suspect had made a false police report regarding the collision.

Investigators found the vehicle at an auto repair shop in Markham and the suspect was arrested.

Alexandra Forrestall, from Markham, has been charged with failure to stop at a collision causing death, public mischief and obstruction of justice.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has video evidence, is being asked to contact investigators.

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching the 404 collectors, right lane blocked with a stalled vehicle. No delay.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Another day filled with sunshine and we will start to increase the heat and the humidity #Toronto GTA Summer-like c…
Latest Weather
Read more