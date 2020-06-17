Woman charged in fatal Markham hit-and-run

A 25-year-old woman has been charged in a hit-and-run in Markham that took the life of a cyclist.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Carlton Road and Old Ivy Lane near Kennedy Road just before 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said the 50-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

York regional police said investigators gathered video surveillance from the area and were able to identify the vehicle involved in the crash.

The following day, it was discovered that the suspect had made a false police report regarding the collision.

Investigators found the vehicle at an auto repair shop in Markham and the suspect was arrested.

Alexandra Forrestall, from Markham, has been charged with failure to stop at a collision causing death, public mischief and obstruction of justice.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has video evidence, is being asked to contact investigators.