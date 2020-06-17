Loading articles...

Tuesday Morning: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Last Updated Jun 17, 2020 at 6:28 pm EDT

DALLAS (AP) _ Tuesday Morning Corp. (TUESQ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share.

The home accessories retailer posted revenue of $165.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit 21 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.58.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TUESQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TUESQ

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - EB 401 at the Allen on the transfer to collectors. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Another day filled with sunshine and we will start to increase the heat and the humidity #Toronto GTA Summer-like c…
Latest Weather
Read more