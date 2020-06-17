Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
`That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes
by Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 17, 2020 5:51 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 17, 2020 at 5:58 pm EDT
LOS ANGELES — “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson was charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday.
The three counts of rape by force or fear come after a three-year investigation of the 44-year-old Masterson, The charges were filed Tuesday and an arrest warrant was issued, prosecutors said. It’s not clear whether he has been taken into custody.
Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.
An attorney for Masterson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Masterson denied the allegations in a statement when they investigation was made public in 2017.
Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press
