Team: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) _ Team Inc. (TISI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $199.7 million in its first quarter.

The Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $6.54 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The industrial services provider posted revenue of $236.8 million in the period.

Team shares have dropped 59% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.49, a decrease of 55% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TISI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TISI

The Associated Press

