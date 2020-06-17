Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 17, 2020 3:37 pm EDT
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh responds to question from the media during a news conference Wednesday June 3, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called a Bloc Quebecois MP racist today after a New Democrat motion on RCMP discrimination failed to receive unanimous consent from the House of Commons.
Singh refused to apologize for the words directed at Bloc member Alain Therrien.
That prompted the Speaker to order Singh to leave the House for the rest of the day.
Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP and to call on the government to review the force’s budget, ensure the Mounties are truly accountable and do a full review of the RCMP’s use of force.
There was at least one objection and that blocked the move, though it was unclear who said no.
Amid finger-pointing, Singh acknowledged he called Therrien a racist, adding “I believe that’s so.”