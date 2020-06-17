Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario confirms 190 new cases of coronavirus, 12 more deaths
by News Staff, The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 17, 2020 10:50 am EDT
Last Updated Jun 17, 2020 at 11:29 am EDT
Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Ontario confirms 190 new cases of COVID-19 today. There were 184 cases reported yesterday.
Twelve more people have died, bringing the total death count to 2,550.
The provincial total of confirmed cases now stands at 32,744 with 84.9 per cent considered resolved.
The number of people in hospital dropped below to 383 — the lowest amount since the province started publicly reporting that figure at the beginning of April.
The numbers of people in intensive care and on ventilators also fell to their lowest levels since reporting began.
Earlier Wednesday, the province extended all emergency orders currently until the end of June.
Premier Doug Ford says the province will review each of the orders on a case-by-case basis to determine whether they can be adjusted or lifted as officials work to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Some emergency orders were eased earlier this month, including a limit on social gatherings which is now set at 10 people instead of the previous limit of five.
Most of the province has also entered the second stage of re-opening, allowing more businesses to operate again.
The existing emergency orders were set to expire on Friday, but are now in effect until June 30.
Ford first declared a state of emergency on March 17, which allowed the government to issue emergency orders.
