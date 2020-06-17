Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Mutonji and Ruban take Trillium Book Awards, Ontario's top literary prize
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 17, 2020 10:49 pm EDT
Last Updated Jun 17, 2020 at 10:58 pm EDT
Tea Mutonji is photographed in Toronto, on Friday, October 25, 2019. Tea Mutonji's "Shut Up You're Pretty," has been named the winner of the Trillium Book Award while Paul Ruban took the French honour for "Crevaison en corbillard." Both authors receive $20,000 for winning Ontario's top literary prize. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO — Tea Mutonji’s “Shut Up You’re Pretty,” has been named the winner of the Trillium Book Award while Paul Ruban took the French honour for “Crevaison en corbillard.”
Both authors receive $20,000 for winning Ontario’s top literary prize.
Roxanna Bennett won the award for English poetry for “Unmeaningable” and the French award went to Veronique Sylvain for “Premier quart,” with each receiving $10,000.
Award winners and their publishers were announced during a virtual awards event on Wednesday evening.
The Trillium Book Awards were established in 1987.
Previous winners include Alice Munro, Margaret Atwood, Austin Clarke, Thomas King, Michael Ondaatje, Marguerite Andersen, Andree Lacelle and Francois Pare.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2020.