Mexico president: killing of federal judge will be punished

MEXICO CITY — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that those responsible for a the murders of a federal judge and his wife in the western state of Colima will be punished, and a senior official said he was apparently killed because of his work.

López Obrador said there will not be impunity for the killings of District Court Judge Uriel Villegas Ortiz and his wife, Verónica Barajas. He spoke during an appearance in the central state of Puebla.

Interior Secretary Olga Sánchez Cordero said she knew Villegas personally and that his murder was particularly difficult for her.

“He died for doing his job and he was doing it well,” she said. She noted that some of his cases involved organized crime figures.

Killings of federal judges are rare in Mexico, but the Pacific coast state of Colima has Mexico’s highest homicide rate and is plagued by drug cartel violence.

Federal judges in Mexico hear many of the most serious cases, like drug trafficking and weapons possession.

