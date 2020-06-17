Loading articles...

List of national parks reopening campgrounds starting next week

Last Updated Jun 17, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

Parks Canada says camping will be allowed as early as Monday at 31 national parks across the country. Here is a list of parks that are opening their campgrounds:

Newfoundland and Labrador:

— Terra Nova National Park

_ Gros Morne National Park

Nova Scotia:

_ Cape Breton Highlands National Park

— Kejimkujik National Park and National Historic Site

Prince Edward Island:

— Prince Edward Island National Park

New Brunswick:

— Kouchibouguac National Park

— Fundy National Park

Quebec:

— Mingan Archipelago National Park Reserve

— Forillon National Park

— La Mauricie National Park

Ontario:

— Thousand Islands National Park

— Bruce Peninsula National Park & Flowerpot Island (Fathom Five National Marine Park)

— Point Pelee National Park

— Pukaskwa National Park

Manitoba:

— Riding Mountain National Park

Saskatchewan:

— Prince Albert National Park

— Grasslands National Park

Alberta:

— Elk Island National Park

— Waterton Lakes National Park

— Banff National Park, including Lake Louise

— Jasper National Park

— Wood Buffalo National Park

British Columbia:

— Kootenay National Park

— Yoho National Park

— Glacier National Park

— Mount Revelstoke National Park

— Gulf Islands National Park Reserve

— Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

Northwest Territories:

— Thaidene Nene National Park Reserve

— Wood Buffalo National Park

— Nahanni National Park Reserve

Yukon:

— Kluane National Park and Reserve

Source: Parks Canada

The Canadian Press

