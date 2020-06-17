Loading articles...

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Last Updated Jun 17, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Wednesday, ending a three-day winning streak for the market after another day of wobbly trading.

Losses in financial, energy and industrial companies outweighed gains in technology companies and elsewhere in the market. Stocks in Asia and Europe made modest gains, while Treasury yields edged lower.

Rising levels of coronavirus infections in several hotspots around the world have raised concerns that the reopening of businesses could be hampered, dampening hopes for a relatively swift economic recovery.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 11.25 points, or 0.4%, to 3,113.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 170.37 points, or 0.6%, to 26,119.61.

The Nasdaq composite gained 14.66 points, or 0.1%, to 9,910.53.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks dropped 25.73 points, or 1.8%, to 1,426.53.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 72.18 points, or 2.4%.

The Dow is up 514.07 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 321.72 points, or 3.4%

The Russell 2000 is up 38.85 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 117.29 points, 3.6%.

The Dow is down 2,418.83 points, or 8.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 937.93 points, or 10.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 241.94 points, or 14.5%.

The Associated Press

