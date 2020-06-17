Loading articles...

Here's a list of May inflation rates for selected Canadian cities

Last Updated Jun 17, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT

OTTAWA — Canada’s national annual inflation rate was -0.4 per cent in May, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):

— St. John’s, N.L.: -1.1 per cent (-1.1)

— Charlottetown-Summerside: -1.5 (-1.3)

— Halifax: -0.7 (-0.3)

— Saint John, N.B.: -0.5 (-0.9)

— Quebec: -0.2 (0.2)

— Montreal: 0.0 (0.8)

— Ottawa: 0.3 (0.8)

— Toronto: -0.4 (0.0)

— Thunder Bay, Ont.: -1.3 (-0.5)

— Winnipeg: -0.4 (-0.3)

— Regina: -0.6 (-1.5)

— Saskatoon: -0.3 (-0.9)

— Edmonton: -0.1 (-0.3)

— Calgary: 0.1 (-0.6)

— Vancouver: -0.2 (0.1)

— Victoria: -0.2 (-0.1)

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 33 minutes ago
EB 401 approaching the 404 collectors, right lane blocked with a stalled vehicle. No delay.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Another day filled with sunshine and we will start to increase the heat and the humidity #Toronto GTA Summer-like c…
Latest Weather
Read more