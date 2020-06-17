Loading articles...

Here's a list May inflation rates for Canadian provinces, territories

Last Updated Jun 17, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT

OTTAWA — Canada’s national annual inflation rate was -0.4 per cent in May, Statistics Canada says. Here’s what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador: -1.3 per cent (-1.5)

— Prince Edward Island: -1.5 (-1.3)

— Nova Scotia: -0.9 (-0.6)

— New Brunswick: -0.8 (-1.3)

— Quebec: -0.4 (0.2)

— Ontario: -0.4 (-0.1)

— Manitoba: -0.5 (-0.6)

— Saskatchewan: -0.6 (-1.4)

— Alberta: 0.1 (-0.5)

— British Columbia: -0.2 (0.0)

 

The Canadian Press

