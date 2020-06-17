Loading articles...

Grains lower,livestock mixed.

Last Updated Jun 17, 2020 at 10:44 am EDT

Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July delivery lost 10 cents at $4.9020 a bushel; July corn fell 7.60 cents at $3.2640 a bushel; July oats declined 14.20 cents at $3.0320 a bushel; while May soybeans was off 4.80 cents at 8.6340 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle was off .22 cent at $.9628 pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .14 cent at $1.3252 a pound; June lean hogs fell 1 cent at .4925 a pound.

The Associated Press

