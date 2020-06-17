Loading articles...

G-7 calls on China to reconsider Hong Kong security law

Last Updated Jun 17, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT

BERLIN — The Group of Seven leading economies is calling on China to reconsider plans to impose a national security law in Hong Kong.

In a joint statement Wednesday, G-7 foreign ministers expressed “grave concern regarding China’s decision to impose a national security law on Hong Kong.”

They said China’s decision doesn’t conform with Hong Kong’s Basic Law and Beijing’s international commitments, and the security law “would jeopardise the system which has allowed Hong Kong to flourish and made it a success over many years.”

The foreign ministers of the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, plus the EU’s top diplomat, said they “strongly urge the Government of China to re-consider this decision.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
CLEAR: NB Don Mills ramp to NB DVP. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:05 AM
Another day filled with sunshine and we will start to increase the heat and the humidity #Toronto GTA Summer-like c…
Latest Weather
Read more